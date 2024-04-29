Brownsville non-profit helping families become homeowners launches online platform

After renting for years, a Brownsville woman is proud to be a homeowner.

"I didn't want to pay rent, I want a home that's mine," Olga Valdez said.

Last year, Valdez said she moved into a two bedroom, two-bath house that she calls a "perfect fit."

It’s something that would not have been possible without the help of the Brownsville non-profit organization, Come Dream, Come Build.

Valdez’s home was one of eight built through the organization’s program that launched in 2022.

On Thursday, CDCB celebrated the launch of their online platform.

"Can you imagine the power given to somebody to actually pick what kind of foundation they want on the house, what kind of interior doors they want on their house, what kind of counter tops they have," CBCB CEO Nick Mitchell said.

People who apply can pick home floor plans online. All of them include a kitchen, bathroom, dining area and bedrooms. They start at $66,000.

From there, applicants can customize their own home by adding a kid's room, or a bedroom suite. It all depends on their budget.

"Housing is becoming more and more expensive for everybody," Mitchell said. "Not just the poorest of the poor, but middle income families."

Mitchell said the "Dream Build" program is a way to help meet the housing needs as house prices in Cameron County have risen by 60% over the last five years.

CDCB has a goal to build 25 "Dream Build" homes in 2024.

For 2025, they plan to push that number to 60, and then over 150 the following year.

You can apply to the program online.

