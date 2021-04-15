Brownsville nonprofit gets creative with 'Pumps for Pups' fundraiser

The pandemic has taken a serious toll on fundraising events for nonprofits, and one of those affected is the Brownsville Animal Defense.

For the last decade, Brownsville Animal Defense has recused over 4,000 dogs in the Valley. The only nonprofit in the city that cares for strays, the all-volunteer team is funded mostly through adoptions and generosity.

“We rely solely on the dedication and the donations from the community,” said Brownsville Animal Defense Manager Amber Kendall.

The money is crucial for medical care and more.

"Dog bowls, leashes, harnesses, treats, toys, cleaning supplies,” Kendall continued. “Always need puppy pads."

But now, their work is in jeopardy. Last year, COVID-19 limited fundraising events. The costs continuing but the money coming to a stop, approximately $25,000 in fundraising losses due to the pandemic. That's when one volunteer had an idea.

"Everybody loves dogs here and I thought, ‘Why don't we combine working out with raising money?’” said Ashley Benavides, a volunteer at Brownsville Animal Defense.

Benavides, a longtime member at Hardknox, asked the gym's owners for a little help.

"We kind of went with it and we got a lot of good feedback,” Benavides said.

Raising money and taking donations Saturday morning, “Pumps for Pups" saw close to 100 people come by to help out the group.

But Benavides says this is just the start of raising awareness for what they do.

"I really hope that people start considering adopting, fostering,” Benavides said. “There's a lot of dogs out here in Brownsville that need homes."