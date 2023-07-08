x

Brownsville Officials: Sand Bags Will Not Be Distributed During Storms

BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville city officials are asking residents to take advantage of free sandbags.

Officials say they will provide sandbags starting Friday and won’t be distributing them if a storm hits in the future.

Brownsville Police Lt. Raul Rodriguez says the city wants to allocate workers to prevent floods in the area during that time.

The sandbags will be distributed at G.B. I. C. Circle off of Paredes Line Road on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.  

