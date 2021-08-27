Brownsville participates in multi-city border tour for UK delegates
Related Story
Brownsville city leaders hosted the British Consul General as part of a visit to learn more about the region as the U.S. and world look south for cultural development.
British Consul General Richard Hyde says the region's demographics –specifically Hispanics - will be important going forward.
Hyde says the economies on both sides of the border are also enticing, and he hopes his trip will encourage businesses in the U.K. to set up shop here in the Rio Grande Valley.
As the city looks to change from being known as the crossroads of the hemisphere to the gateway of the future, Nathan Burkhart with the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation said companies like SpaceX and more will be the path to achieving that goal.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
Trillion-dollar proposal gives hope of citizenship to dreamers, essential workers
-
COVID-19 surge impacting number of ICU beds available in Cameron County
-
Edinburg police cracking down on illegal street racing
-
DPS identifies man found dead after high-speed chase
-
Edinburg funeral home filling up due to coronavirus deaths