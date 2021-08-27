Brownsville participates in multi-city border tour for UK delegates

Brownsville city leaders hosted the British Consul General as part of a visit to learn more about the region as the U.S. and world look south for cultural development.

British Consul General Richard Hyde says the region's demographics –specifically Hispanics - will be important going forward.

Hyde says the economies on both sides of the border are also enticing, and he hopes his trip will encourage businesses in the U.K. to set up shop here in the Rio Grande Valley.

As the city looks to change from being known as the crossroads of the hemisphere to the gateway of the future, Nathan Burkhart with the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation said companies like SpaceX and more will be the path to achieving that goal.

