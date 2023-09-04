Brownsville police arrest two men accused of driving stolen trucks from Houston

Brownsville police on Tuesday arrested two men accused of driving stolen trucks from Houston.

Police say they responded to the 1300 block of East Washington Tuesday morning regarding suspicious men driving Ford trucks.

The men attempted to exit the parking garage, but did not have money to pay for the exit, so drove back into the garage, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Officers arrived at the location and talked to the men. While they were there, police were advised that the two trucks were stolen out of Houston.

The men identified themselves as 21-year-old Gilbert Bocanegra and 20-year-old Hector Miguel Mercado-Felix.

Brownsville police say three Ford F150s were recovered with key fobs.

The investigation is ongoing.