Brownsville Police Department to simulate cannon sound to relocate migratory birds

By: Claudia Garcia

Brownsville residents may hear a loud boom beginning on Monday.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, they are relocating migratory birds, but to do so safely, they'll be simulating the sound of a cannon.

The department said they're seeing more birds and bird droppings in the city which are causing health and sanitation concerns.

The simulation will run between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

