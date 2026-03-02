Brownsville Police Department to simulate cannon sound to relocate migratory birds

Brownsville residents may hear a loud boom beginning on Monday.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, they are relocating migratory birds, but to do so safely, they'll be simulating the sound of a cannon.

The department said they're seeing more birds and bird droppings in the city which are causing health and sanitation concerns.

The simulation will run between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.