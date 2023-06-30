Brownsville police hosted 19th Annual Golf Tournament
Brownsville police will soon have more money headed their way. They just held their 19th Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday.
The golf tournament is aimed to raise money to fund community service programs and initiatives that help residents.
"Everything from special needs to going back to school supplies, everything for haircuts, Shop With A Cop or events during December, we understand the reality of our community. We are the poorest in the nation, so anything we could do to fill in gaps, that's what we're here to do," Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said.
Sauceda says events like this are what help improve the community and help residents in need.
They are still adding up the total from this year's event, but last year the event raised around $20,000.
