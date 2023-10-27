Brownsville police identify woman found dead in middle of the street

Brownsville police have identified the woman found dead in the middle of a street in Brownsville Saturday night.

A spokesperson with the Brownsville Police Department said the woman was identified as 50-year-old Patricia Montaño Murillo from Ibagué, Colombia. Her family was able to give a positive ID on the body.

Murillo was found unresponsive on the 600 block of west 5th Street. She was later pronounced dead by EMS.

Murillo did not have any physical injuries on her body, and an autopsy has been ordered.