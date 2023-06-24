x

Brownsville police investigate shooting that left one man hospitalized

Brownsville police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night that left one man injured.

The shooting occurred at around 6 p.m. and the victim was shot in the arm and hip. Police say he is recovering in a hospital and he is in stable condition.

The police have not released any details on the identity of the victim or who shot him.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

