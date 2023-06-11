Brownsville police investigating body found on road
Brownsville police are investigating a death after a man was found on the side of the road Saturday morning with several injuries on his body.
The body was found on Morningside Road near Norton Drive. Police say they are trying to find video from the neighborhood where the body was found.
Police are urging anyone with any information to call Brownsville Crimestoppers at (956) 546-8477.
