Brownsville police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 16-year-old male

Brownsville police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a 16-year-old male, the department announced Friday morning.

Police say at about 3:30 a.m., the body of the 16-year-old was dropped off at the Valley Baptist Medical Center emergency room by several other juveniles.

The other juveniles left the hospital once they dropped off the teen, who was reportedly dead on arrival.

"The juvenile does not have any signs of foul play, does not have any bruises," said investigator Martin Sandoval, a spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department. "We suspect it is an overdose, but we are waiting on the autopsy report to confirm that."

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Police have also identified and questioned the juveniles who dropped the teen off at the hospital.