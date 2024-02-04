Brownsville police: Man arrested after making threats against middle school

A man is in custody after threatening to shoot up a Brownsville middle school, police said.

The Brownsville Police Department responded to a threat at Dr. Juliet V. García Middle School— located at 5701 Ruben M Torres Blvd. — Thursday at 5:23 p.m.

According to a news release, three students were approached by a man in a maroon SUV who told them he was going to “shoot up the school tomorrow.”

“The students took swift action and took pictures of the suspect’s vehicle and provided accurate descriptions to our officers,” the release stated, adding that the man was located and arrested.

Police have not disclosed the man’s identity.