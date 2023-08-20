Brownsville police: Man fatally shoots sister's common-law husband while playing with loaded gun at barbecue

Brownsville police say a man fatally shot his sister's common-law husband while the two were playing with a loaded gun at a barbecue Wednesday night, according to a news release from Brownsville police.

Oziel Alejandro Munoz, 19, is accused in the shooting death of 27-year-old Ruben Garcia.

Police say the shooting happened at a family barbecue Wednesday night.

"Both subjects started to play around with Munoz’s loaded black semi-automatic handgun," Brownsville police said in a statement. "At one point, the gun was pointed at the victim's head, and a round was fired."

Garcia was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Police say Munoz's 5-year-old nephew was at the location when Munoz and Garcia were playing with the loaded gun. The child was not hurt, police said.

Police arrested Munoz on the 400 block of San Cristobal St. on Friday.

Munoz has been charged with manslaughter and endangering a child and had his bond set at $100,000 for both charges.