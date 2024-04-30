Brownsville police: Man in custody after altercation between neighbors ends in fatal shooting
A 47-year-old man is in custody following an altercation between neighbors that turned deadly, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Taylor Saturday in reference to a "subject shot", according to a spokesperson with the department.
Officers at the scene located the victim lying on the floor and provided medical aid, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.
Francisco Muñiz was taken into custody after officers learned an altercation occurred between neighbors and during the altercation the victim was shot.
Police said a second victim was involved, but no injuries were reported.
