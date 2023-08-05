Brownsville Police: Number of Pickup Trucks Reported Stolen Increasing

BROWNSVILLE – The number of pickup trucks being stolen in Brownsville is increasing.

We’re told locally organized groups are completing this task and making these deliveries to cartels.

The Brownsville Police Department’s Public Information Officer, J.J. Trevino, explains emergency phones were ringing off the hook last month.

He explains in one day, three American-made pickup trucks were reported stolen.

Over the next two weeks following that night, 10 more trucks were reported stolen.

Surveillance footage caught the trucks being crossed into Mexico.

