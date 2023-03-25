Brownsville police release audio of 911 call of 'hoax' school shooting threat

The Brownsville Police Department released the 911 call of a Wednesday school threat that turned out to be a hoax.

Police responded to a report of someone being shot at a restroom at Lopez Early College High School, according to police spokesman Martin Sandoval.

McAllen police also received a similar phone call reporting a shooting at McAllen Memorial high School. Both instances ended up being hoaxes, Sandoval said.

The call to Brownsville police came from someone who identified himself as “Marcos Alvarez.”

"Four students have been shot, I cannot get out from the bathroom, the floor is surrounded by blood,” Alvarez is heard saying on the call.

According to Sandoval, the dispatcher noticed several inconsistencies in Alvarez’s story. Officers still responded to the school in reference to the call.

"Out of abundance of caution, we will always respond as we need to respond, it's an emergency call," Brownsville ISD police Chief Oscar Garcia said.

Sandoval says they plan to work with the FBI to see who is behind the call, and released the 911 tape in hopes that someone can recognize the voice.

