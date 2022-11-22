Brownsville Police Searching for Assault Suspect

BROWNSVILLE – An assault suspect turned himself in to police after an arrest warrant for murder was issued following the death of the victim.

Police say the assault happened on the 5500 block of Padre Island Highway on Saturday, May 26.

According to a Brownsville Police Department press release sent out Friday, witnesses told them Jesus Genaro Salas was involved in a verbal argument with the victim.

When the fight turned physical, Salas punched the man in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the ground, it states.

Hugo Tapia Flores, 49, remained hospitalized until he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, June 2.

Salas's bond was set at $50,000.