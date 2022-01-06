Brownsville police searching for car burglary suspect
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a car burglary investigation.
The burglaries happened on Dec. 6 and Dec. 24.
A man wearing a red shirt was captured on surveillance video walking into a store after he's accused of committing a burglary.
He was seen getting into a red Dodge Neon and may be in the Southmost area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
