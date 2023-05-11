Brownsville Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver.
Investigators say the white Ford F-250 hit the back of the First Cash Pawn Building located on the 4200 block of Southmost Blvd.
Police says there was more than one person in the vehicle at the time.
If you have any information, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
News
BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver. Investigators say the white Ford F-250 hit the back of... More >>
News Video
-
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Hidalgo County in response to recent...
-
Catholic Charities: Respite center at capacity
-
Hidalgo County bracing for possible migrant surge with disaster declaration
-
Hidalgo County judge issues disaster declaration in response to potential migrant surge
-
Local non-profits preparing for expected surge of migrants