Brownsville Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver

BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver.

Investigators say the white Ford F-250 hit the back of the First Cash Pawn Building located on the 4200 block of Southmost Blvd.

Police says there was more than one person in the vehicle at the time.

If you have any information, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

