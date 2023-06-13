x

Brownsville police searching for man wanted for theft

The Brownsville Police Department are searching for a man they say is wanted for theft.

Authorities do not have his name, but they say he charged $1,200 to fix and replace a garage door. They say he took the money but never returned to do the work he was hired to do.

Police say if you recognized him to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

