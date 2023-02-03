x

Brownsville police searching for missing teen girl

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Grecia Velez was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2 at a Stripes store on East 14th and Lincoln streets, authorities said.

Velez was wearing a white shirt and white pajamas.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.

