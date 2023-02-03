Brownsville police searching for missing teen girl
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Grecia Velez was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2 at a Stripes store on East 14th and Lincoln streets, authorities said.
Velez was wearing a white shirt and white pajamas.
Authorities are urging anyone with information to call Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.
