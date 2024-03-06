x

Brownsville Police Searching for Person of Interest

BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville police are looking to identify a person of interest in a theft investigation. 

Police say the theft happened at a local business on the 300 block of E. Morrison road on December 21, 2019. 

If you have any information regarding this case, you're urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-TIPS (8477). 

Watch the video for the full story.

4 years ago Saturday, January 04 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Saturday, January 04, 2020 6:14:00 PM CST January 04, 2020
