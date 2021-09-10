x

Brownsville police searching for person of interest in string of burglaries

The Brownsville Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person of interest in several burglaries. 

Police say surveillance video captured a man breaking into multiple vehicles in the Osborn Avenue Area on Sept. 1. 

Anyone with information can call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. 

