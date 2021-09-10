Brownsville police searching for person of interest in string of burglaries
Related Story
The Brownsville Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person of interest in several burglaries.
Police say surveillance video captured a man breaking into multiple vehicles in the Osborn Avenue Area on Sept. 1.
Anyone with information can call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
News
The Brownsville Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person of interest in several burglaries. ... More >>
News Video
-
Mercedes mayor's home damaged in house fire
-
New bill decreases insulin copay, brings relief to diabetic patients
-
Brownsville church members concerned about ongoing vandalism
-
Progresso High School students deal with lack of air conditioning
-
In-person learning impacting rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases