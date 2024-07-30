x

Brownsville Police Searching for Woman Suspected of Senior Abuse

Brownsville police are asking for the public's help finding a woman suspected of abusing a senior citizen.

49-year-old Cruz Elva Trujillo has a warrant out for her arrest, but has evaded police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Brownsville crime stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

Saturday, November 03 2018
