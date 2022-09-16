Brownsville police seeking driver accused of causing three-vehicle crash

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that they say was caused by a driver who ignored a stop sign and hit two other vehicles.

The crash occurred Wednesday just before noon near FM 511 and Dockberry Road, police said.

Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval said the driver of a black car saw border patrol officers and drove off.

The driver kept going at a stop sign and hit the other two cars.

“It just so happens the vehicle was close to the border, and the driver saw border patrol was around and took off,” Sandoval said. “There was nothing in the vehicle that says there was any criminal activity."

Police say the driver will face citations and charges for causing the crash, adding that everyone involved in the crash will be OK.