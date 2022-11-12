Brownsville police seeking public's help in identifying victim in hit-and-run
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday night.
According to police, the man, who is described to be in his 20's, was hit while walking along the 1400 block of Central Boulevard.
The man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police are also looking for any witnesses.
Those with any information are asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
