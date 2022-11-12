x

Brownsville police seeking public's help in identifying victim in hit-and-run

Related Story

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

According to police, the man, who is described to be in his 20's, was hit while walking along the 1400 block of Central Boulevard. 

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

Police are also looking for any witnesses.

Those with any information are asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

News
Brownsville police seeking public's help in identifying...
Brownsville police seeking public's help in identifying victim in hit-and-run
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday night. ... More >>
3 weeks ago Thursday, October 20 2022 Oct 20, 2022 Thursday, October 20, 2022 12:37:00 PM CDT October 20, 2022
Radar
7 Days