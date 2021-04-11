Brownsville police seeking robbery suspect

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s health in tracking down a man with an active arrest warrant.

Gilberto Garcia, 52, has an active arrest warrant for misdemeanor theft, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

The news release did not provide details of Garcia’s crime.

Those with information on Garcia’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477 or submit a tip by visiting brownsvillecrimestoppers.com. All tips are anonymous according to the news release.