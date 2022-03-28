Brownsville police seeking vehicle theft suspect
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking a man who was spotted stealing a vehicle.
Video shows a man in a hoodie accused of stealing an older model gray Chevrolet Silverado from a property on the 5200 block of Ridgeline Drive on Monday.
Police say the suspect was dropped there by someone driving a white SUV.
Those with information on the theft are urged to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
