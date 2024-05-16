Brownsville priest indicted on child sexual abuse charges
Related Story
A Brownsville priest who is accused of sexually abusing a child has been indicted.
The indictment filed on May 8 shows Fernando Gonzalez Ortega, 52, faces three charges of sexual assault of a child, one charge of sexual abuse by a clergyman, a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child and a charge of indecency with a child.
RELATED STORY: Brownsville priest arraigned on trafficking and child sex abuse charges
According to the indictment, Ortega allegedly sexually abused a child under the age of 14 multiple times between Dec. 27, 2012 through Dec. 26, 2014.
The child was identified as "YC" in the court document.
Ortega was a priest at St. Luke's Catholic Church, and he was removed from the ministry on Feb. 3 after the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville received a sexual misconduct allegation against him. He was arrested on Feb. 12 in connection with the allegation.
He was arraigned on Feb. 13 and issued an $800,000 bond.
News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Elizar, the Cattle Dog mix
-
Community gathers in Edinburg to pay tribute to fallen officers
-
Organization helping empower the Filipino community in the Valley
-
Brownsville police investigating shooting at motel
-
KRGV Cares Closet raises more than $7,000; many toys have already been...