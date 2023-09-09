Brownsville residents concerned over possible contamination from refinery

Some Brownsville residents are concerned of possible contamination from a nearby mineral's industry refinery.

More than 40 families living in Villa Del Rey have been pleading for answers for a few years. They are complaining to city leaders about a powdery dust that leaves a film on surrounding areas including cars, caused by excavation.

"We've gone to the point where...we get the rash, we got allergies, we breathe this on a daily basis. Our pets can't be outside. We have our pets inside, and I mean they're pretty big dogs for them to be inside. We don't have any other solution," Brownsville resident Rosie Reyes said.

Reyes is just one of the neighbors who decided to join a peaceful protest with the entire neighborhood.

The Senator of the 27th District, Morgan Lamantia, along with the Brownsville City Commissioner Linda Macias agreed to try to find a way to help with this public health problem.

"Now it's going to enforcement proceedings and that hopefully will require them to make those changes, will force them to stop doing what they're currently doing and allow for this neighborhood, this community, to be able to really live their lives and enjoy their homes that they haven't been able to in a long time," Senator Lamantia said.

For now, the community continues to wait for answers.