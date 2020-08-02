x

Brownsville Rivera Volleyball Team Heading to Game Involved in Crash

Related Story

SAN JUAN – At least seven students were treated at a hospital following a five-vehicle crash in San Juan involving a school bus.

The accident happened on the westbound lanes of Expressway 83 Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, a group of students from Simon Rivera High School's volleyball team was on board the bus when the accident occurred. They were headed to a game in McAllen; that game has now been canceled. 

The extent of injuries is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

Watch the video above for more information. 

News
7 Students Hospitalized Following Crash Involving School...
7 Students Hospitalized Following Crash Involving School Bus in San Juan
SAN JUAN – At least seven students were treated at a hospital following a five-vehicle crash in San Juan involving... More >>
1 year ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 Tuesday, August 14, 2018 4:33:02 PM CDT August 14, 2018
Radar
7 Days