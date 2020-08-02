Brownsville Rivera Volleyball Team Heading to Game Involved in Crash
SAN JUAN – At least seven students were treated at a hospital following a five-vehicle crash in San Juan involving a school bus.
The accident happened on the westbound lanes of Expressway 83 Tuesday afternoon.
According to officials, a group of students from Simon Rivera High School's volleyball team was on board the bus when the accident occurred. They were headed to a game in McAllen; that game has now been canceled.
The extent of injuries is unknown.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
