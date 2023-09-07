Brownsville school board trustees say new bill could affect public education funding

A bill in Austin could change how public schools are funded if passed.

One Valley school district is calling on others to fight back.

The Brownsville Independent School District is taking a stance against a new senate bill which would create an education savings account program to allow parents to use state money to pay for private or online schooling.

A school board member with the Brownsville school district said if parents choose private education over public education, funding for public schools could be cut.

