x

Brownsville sees COVID-19 case spike trend after reopening milestones

Related Story

With more coronavirus case data available, elected leaders in Cameron County can better predict case trends. Over the last week, officials have seen a slight bounce.

Brownsville has the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 305. Harlingen is second with 262.

However, remove the number of cases involving nursing homes, the numbers for Brownsville drop to 290. In Harlingen, drops to 70 cases.

Two weeks after major milestones during the pandemic, data shows a rise in COVID-19 cases. The rise began after Easter.

Watch the video above for the full report.

___

Correction: Article had incorrectly stated the drop in Brownsville's case when nursing home data was removed.

News
Brownsville sees COVID-19 case spike trend after...
Brownsville sees COVID-19 case spike trend after reopening milestones
With more coronavirus case data available, elected leaders in Cameron County can better predict case trends. Over the last week,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 7:41:00 PM CDT May 27, 2020
Radar
7 Days