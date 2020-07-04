x

Brownsville Ship Canal Back Open

BROWNSVILLE--Beaches and the Port of Brownsville Ship Canal are reopening after being closed due to Tropical storm Harvey.
     Isla Blanca Park, Andy Bowie Park, Accesses 3,4, 5, 6 and Boca Chica Beach are back open as of Saturday morning.
     Cameron County judge Eddie Trevino Jr. says people should be careful of high surf and rip tides.
     Normal routine operations are taking place at the Port of Brownsville ship canal.
 

2 years ago Saturday, August 26 2017 Aug 26, 2017 Saturday, August 26, 2017 2:57:17 PM CDT August 26, 2017
