Brownsville Ship Canal Back Open
BROWNSVILLE--Beaches and the Port of Brownsville Ship Canal are reopening after being closed due to Tropical storm Harvey.
Isla Blanca Park, Andy Bowie Park, Accesses 3,4, 5, 6 and Boca Chica Beach are back open as of Saturday morning.
Cameron County judge Eddie Trevino Jr. says people should be careful of high surf and rip tides.
Normal routine operations are taking place at the Port of Brownsville ship canal.
