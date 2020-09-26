Brownsville Soup Kitchen Improves Security Due to Burglary

UPDATE (11/28): Officials at the Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville said they've received donations following a break-in at the facility.

The group's director, Jack White, said after our coverage of the incident aired, donations have come in to help pay for the $2,500 repair.

He said the only problem now is finding someone that knows how to fix commercial kitchen equipment.

White added they serve about 200 people in need, twice a day.

Meanwhile, they've beefed up security and are relying on motion-sensor cameras to help prevent another break-in from happening again.

------

BROWNSVILLE – A soup kitchen in downtown Brownsville that serves hundreds each day is revamping its security after a costly break-in.

The director at the Good Neighbor Settlement House says with donations on the decline, it’s a major setback.

According to Good Neighbor Settlement House director Jack White, the freezer at the kitchen is like the safe at a bank.

It holds all the frozen meat served in the soup kitchen, where they can feed 200 people on any given day, twice a day for breakfast and lunch.

“The door was locked. They used a crowbar to break through the lock, break open the door and take frozen food out,” said White.

The director said at least six turkeys were taken, but the biggest loss is what it’ll cost to repair the freezer. The estimate is about $2,500.

The Good Neighbor Settlement House operates on only four paid employees, limited funding and declining donations.

White emphasized on the soup kitchen’s obstacles.

“We’re always struggling with contributions, and the contributions in the last several months have been down," he said. "So we have to concern ourselves with can we make payroll, can we pay the lights and the water, just to keep the program alive."

White told CHANNEL 5 NEWS there are camera’s already, but a volunteer security company will be upgrading them to motion sensor cameras.

“We’ll be able to pinpoint the who, what, where, when of an intrusion,” White said.

White says they can’t afford to lose any more food when so many people in need depend on it.