Brownsville Stabbing

BROWNSVILLE--A woman was stabbed at a Brownsville restaurant Saturday afternoon.
     According to the Brownsville fire department, the stabbing occurred at Emilia's Restaurant on the 6100 block of Padre Island Blvd.
     Brownsville fire did not have the woman's condition, but did confirm she was taken to the hospital.
 

3 years ago Saturday, February 04 2017 Feb 4, 2017 Saturday, February 04, 2017 4:28:48 PM CST February 04, 2017
