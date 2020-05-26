Brownsville Stabbing
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE--A woman was stabbed at a Brownsville restaurant Saturday afternoon.
According to the Brownsville fire department, the stabbing occurred at Emilia's Restaurant on the 6100 block of Padre Island Blvd.
Brownsville fire did not have the woman's condition, but did confirm she was taken to the hospital.
News
BROWNSVILLE--A woman was stabbed at a Brownsville restaurant Saturday afternoon. According to the Brownsville fire department, the stabbing occurred at... More >>
News Video
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 26
-
Starr County families cleanup after night storms, prepare for more forecasted rain
-
Cameron County leaders pass resolution to protect ICE detainees amid pandemic
-
Arrest made in connection to 1 of 3 houses of worship vandalism...
-
Social distancing guidelines hinder shelter plans for Mission ahead of hurricane season