Brownsville streets experience flooding from Tropical Storm Francine

Parts of Brownsville saw between five and eight inches of rain Tuesday as Tropical Storm Francine passed east of the Rio Grande Valley.

Boca Chica Boulevard was one of several areas monitored by first responders as Brownsville fire crews rescued 15 drivers who had their vehicles stuck in the flooded streets.

"We relocated them and took them to their destination,” Brownsville Fire Chief Jarett Sheldon said. “Fortunately, the water receded really quick once it stopped raining, so right now our crews are just on standby."

The Brownsville Fire Department has their own water rescue team, and they also had a crew of six from El Paso sent through Texas Task Force One on standby.

Sheldon says drainage improvements were among the factors that helped keep floodwaters away from homes.

“These storms kinda put them to the test,” Sheldon said. “Sometimes they do get overwhelmed with the amount of rain that we receive, but to have zero homes damaged or any reports of is a great thing."

Sheldon says another factor that helped reduce flooding is the recent dry weather, which he said allowed the ground to absorb more water.

Tuesday marked the peak of hurricane season, so more storms could develop.

