Brownsville vigil held to commemorate victims in Colorado gay club shooting

A candlelight vigil is being held Tuesday evening in Brownsville to commemorate the victims in the Saturday shooting of a gay club in Colorado that killed five and injured 25 others.

The vigil will be held at the parking lot of the bar Barb-B at 942 E. Adams. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook at 7 p.m. and can be viewed below.

The vigil is being done in collaboration with Brownsville City Commissioner Roy De Los Santos and several organizations such as the Valley AIDS Council and the South Texas Equality Project.