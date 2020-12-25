Brownsville Woman Concerned over Alligator on Property
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – A Rio Grande Valley woman says she’s concerned after seeing an alligator hang out on her property.
She’s been living near a resaca for 23 years but recently noticed an alligator causing some problems.
KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez contacted Texas Parks and Wildlife to see what measures can be taken to remove the alligator.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
BROWNSVILLE – A Rio Grande Valley woman says she’s concerned after seeing an alligator hang out on her property. She’s... More >>
News Video
-
San Benito church telling stories, one tree at a time
-
McAllen man keeps light show tradition alive despite pandemic
-
Valley health officials urge people to celebrate the Christmas holiday safety
-
Valley man speaks out from inside a COVID-19 unit
-
One Valley hospital received an early Christmas visit from Santa