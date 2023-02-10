Brownsville Woman Receives Refund on Gravestone

BROWNSVILLE - A Brownsville woman said she got her money back for a headstone order she wanted canceled.

Adela Alvarez said she chose a psalm to put in on her husband's headstone after he died last July.

Alvarez said she made arrangements in December with Roseland Memorial Gardens in Brownsville.

When she went to make her first payment in March, she said the terms of her agreement were different.

Martinez said she decided it would be better to make a headstone elsewhere and asked for a refund. She said the company wasn't responsive.

When asked about the issues, Roseland Memorial Gardens sent us the following statement:

"We do not discuss specific client concerns with the media. Instead, it is our policy to work to resolve any possible concerns directly with client families. However, we understand that this matter has been resolved and to the satisfaction of the customer."

Alvarez later told CHANNEL 5 NEWS she received a check for the amount she wanted returned.