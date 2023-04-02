Brownsville Woman Upset with Contractor’s Work

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville woman says she lost $900 to a contractor who didn’t complete the job correctly.

She found the contractor on social media and hired him to build a sidewalk.

"He came to my house, and he seemed like someone you could trust, a businessman, respectful. But honestly, it turned out to be quite the contrary," she says.

She claims the sidewalk came out messy because he did not install wire bars or mesh before pouring the concrete.

Though he claims to have put in the necessary materials for the sidewalk, she says her outdoor security camera confirmed that he did not.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez called the contractor for his side of the story and also reached out to the Better Business Bureau to find out more about this company.

To those looking for contractors, BBB recommends getting at least three different quotes and arranging a payment schedule.

