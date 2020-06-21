Brownsville works to expand coronavirus testing

Mayor Trey Mendez said Friday that Brownsville is working to expand coronavirus testing.

"First, there's a larger amount of people that are actually presenting with symptoms. There's an increased number of individuals that are requesting the testing," Mendez said. "And, lastly, as we heard earlier, there's a larger amount of people that are actually testing positive. Obviously that stresses the demand on the drive-thru testing sites. But, as I stated earlier, we have doubled our lane capacity and we have increased the amount of personnel that are working the drive-thru as well."