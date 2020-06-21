x

Brownsville works to expand coronavirus testing

Related Story

Mayor Trey Mendez said Friday that Brownsville is working to expand coronavirus testing.

"First, there's a larger amount of people that are actually presenting with symptoms. There's an increased number of individuals that are requesting the testing," Mendez said. "And, lastly, as we heard earlier, there's a larger amount of people that are actually testing positive. Obviously that stresses the demand on the drive-thru testing sites. But, as I stated earlier, we have doubled our lane capacity and we have increased the amount of personnel that are working the drive-thru as well."

News
Brownsville works to expand coronavirus testing
Brownsville works to expand coronavirus testing
Mayor Trey Mendez said Friday that Brownsville is working to expand coronavirus testing. "First, there's a larger amount of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 Friday, June 19, 2020 7:30:00 AM CDT June 19, 2020
Radar
7 Days