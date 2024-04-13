Brownville man accused of filing false police report arrested

A Brownsville man accused of filing a false police report was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to the intersection of FM1847 and Palo Verde in reference to an aggravated robbery.

When deputies arrived at the location, they made contact with Julio Castales 26, who reported that an unknown male wearing a mask approached him, brandished a handgun, and demanded his car keys, the report stated.

Costales said the incident happened at the Centro Cultural in Cameron Park while he waited for a female he met online.

On Wednesday, Cameron County investigators conducted a follow-up with Costales at his residence.

In his initial statement, Costales stated he had been robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male wearing a black mask.

Throughout the interview, investigators noticed that his story was inconsistent and asked Costales if he was lying, which he admitted that he was, the news release said.

Costales stated that the robbery never took place and that his car was taken without his consent from a house where he was partying.

Costales was arrested and charged with false report to a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor. He was then transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

His bond is set at $2,000.