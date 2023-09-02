x

Brush Fire in Blue Town

Related Story

     BLUE TOWN - Firefighters from Mercedes, Harlingen and La Feria spent Saturday afternoon fighting a brush fire in Blue Town.
     Three acres of land burned in an area near Lago Viejo Drive and Highway 281. Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS that the fire marshal also responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.
     Hushen tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS there were no injuries.

News
Brush Fire in Blue Town
Brush Fire in Blue Town
BLUE TOWN - Firefighters from Mercedes, Harlingen and La Feria spent Saturday afternoon fighting a brush fire in Blue Town.... More >>
6 years ago Saturday, March 25 2017 Mar 25, 2017 Saturday, March 25, 2017 7:24:23 PM CDT March 25, 2017
Radar
7 Days