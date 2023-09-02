Brush Fire in Blue Town
Related Story
BLUE TOWN - Firefighters from Mercedes, Harlingen and La Feria spent Saturday afternoon fighting a brush fire in Blue Town.
Three acres of land burned in an area near Lago Viejo Drive and Highway 281. Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS that the fire marshal also responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.
Hushen tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS there were no injuries.
News
BLUE TOWN - Firefighters from Mercedes, Harlingen and La Feria spent Saturday afternoon fighting a brush fire in Blue Town.... More >>
News Video
-
Man arrested on illegal dumping charges was hired to throw trash away
-
Period products, diapers, baby bottles are now tax free in Texas
-
Willacy County sheriff hopes new state law will provide pay raises for...
-
Cameron and Hidalgo counties continue to report increase in Covid-19 cases
-
Woman grieves loss of mother found dead in Mission home