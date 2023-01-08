Budget for High-Tech Equipment Approved by City of McAllen

MCALLEN – A budget for high-tech equipment has been approved by the city of McAllen.

The investment was made to battle illegal dumping in the area.

Three to four more cameras will be ordered and put up across McAllen the New Year.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke to Steven Kotsatos, Director of the McAllen Health and Code Enforcement.

“The biggest issue is the tire disposal. Tires pose a threat to public health because they retain water. Mosquitoes can breed in just half an inch of water,” says Kotsatos.

He also adds that the cameras are capable of taking the license plate number, make and model of the vehicle used to illegally dump.

