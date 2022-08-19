Building Permit Fees Waived for Donna Residents
Related Story
DONNA – Building permit fees will be waived for Donna residents who are trying to recover from flood damage.
"Some of these people don't have insurance and it's costly you know, and it’s costly for the permit also. So, we decided to help our citizens here in the City of Donna,” says Donna Chief Building Official Roy Jimenez.
The fees will be waived until September 4.
Once you apply for a permit, a city official will go assess the home.
News
DONNA – Building permit fees will be waived for Donna residents who are trying to recover from flood damage. "Some... More >>
News Video
-
‘We are ready:’ McAllen ISD discusses school safety with parents
-
5 On Your Side: Work underway to clear out illegal dump site...
-
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in La Feria auto body shop
-
Health expert shares what to know about monkeypox
-
Nurses at Mercedes ISD sharpen their skills through emergency preparedness training