Building Permit Fees Waived for Donna Residents

DONNA – Building permit fees will be waived for Donna residents who are trying to recover from flood damage.

"Some of these people don't have insurance and it's costly you know, and it’s costly for the permit also. So, we decided to help our citizens here in the City of Donna,” says Donna Chief Building Official Roy Jimenez.

The fees will be waived until September 4.

Once you apply for a permit, a city official will go assess the home.