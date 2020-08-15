Burglary Ring Foiled

MISSION--Mission police arrested four people in connection to a string of burglaries at some storage units.

The burglaries happened last month on the 300 block of W. Griffin Parkway. Mission police said they caught the suspects after one victim located an item taken from her storage unit.

41-year-old Vernandino Rodriguez, 22-year-old Gilberto Vela Jr., 23-year-old Roberto Derueda and 32-year-old Jorge Rocha are all facing engaging in organized crime charges. Rodriguez and Rocha are also charged with burglary of a building. Vela and Derueda are also facing theft charges.

Several items were recovered and returned.

Mission police said more arrests are possible.