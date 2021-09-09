Bus Station Screening, Regulations Explained

FALFURRIAS – Border Patrol agents seized $148,000 worth of cocaine from a woman traveling on a charter bus on Saturday.

It happened at the Falfurrias Checkpoint. She’s now in federal custody.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS did some digging and learned charter bus companies aren’t responsible for their customer’s actions.

The security systems used at airports, such as x-rays, are not present at bus stations.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg visited the McAllen Bus Station to learn how charter bus companies screen their passengers.

“Because we do not have the authority to check suitcases or ask for an ID, whatever they bring, or their documents, are not our responsibility,” says Laura Perera, Lineas Panamericans Station Manager,

Watch the video above for the full story.