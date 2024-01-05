Business along the Pharr interchange expecting boost in customers

The New Year is bringing hope for a business impacted by ongoing highway construction in Pharr.

The Harlingen to Edinburg connector at the Pharr Interchange opened last week, and shops along the interchange are optimistic for the year ahead.

E&B Elotes reported a drop in business in August due to construction at the interchange, where the snack shop is located at, that caused several road closures.

Employee Victor Diaz says now that the connector is opened, they're expecting to see an increase in business.

Ray Pedraza, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation, said there's still more work to do over the next few months that should be finished by late spring 2024.

