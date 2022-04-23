Business owners impacted by long lines at Progreso International Bridge

The long lines of trucks heading to the Progreso International Bridge are causing local businesses to lose customers, according to business owners.

The trucks are blocking the entrances to businesses along International Boulevard, the road that leads straight to the bridge.

“They don't even give cars a chance to get through,” business owner Eleazar Perez said. “Ii have seen people that want to get to my business and leave since they can't enter because the trucks are in the way.”

Perez says he normally gets around 50 customers a day, but he said he saw less than 10 customers come in on Wednesday.

Business owner Eduardo Razo said he put up a sign in front of his business asking truckers to not block the entrance.

“But yeah - they ignore it," Razo said

If the issue persists, Perez and Razo said their businesses won't make it much longer.

“I think I might even close because if it's going to be like that, I'll just forget about my business,” Razo said.